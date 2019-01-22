Russia interested in peace treaty with Japan on basis of 1956 Declaration – Putin

Russia has confirmed interest in signing a peace treaty with Japan on the basis of the joint declaration of the Soviet Union and Japan of 1956, President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Moscow on Tuesday. “Naturally, we discussed the outlook for concluding a peace treaty,” Putin said. He also said it is possible to increase the turnover between the two states to $30 billon. Now it stands at $18 billion. The Japanese PM said that the two leaders agreed to develop cooperation between the defense ministries.