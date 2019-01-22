Ukraine’s ex-PM Tymoshenko officially launches bid for presidency

Former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko officially launched her bid for the presidency on Tuesday, with polls showing her as the frontrunner for the top political post. “I’m running for the presidency,” she told a session of her Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party. Tymoshenko has been a leading figure on the Ukrainian political scene for the last two decades, coming to international prominence through her role in the 2004 Orange Revolution. The 58-year-old, who is a highly divisive figure in Ukrainian politics, admitted at the event that she had “made mistakes” in her political career. Tymoshenko has 16 percent support going into the two-round election, according to surveys, ahead of incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with 14 percent, AFP reports.