Israeli military successfully tests advanced missile defense system Arrow-3

Israel has successfully tested an advanced missile defense system capable of defending against ballistic missile threats outside the atmosphere, the Defense Ministry said. Tuesday’s successful test of the Arrow-3 interceptor is “a major milestone” in Israel’s ability to defend itself “against current and future threats in the region,” according to the military. Arrow-3 is part of the multi-layered system Israel is developing to defend against both short- and mid-range rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon, as well as Iran’s long-range missiles, AP said. The system includes Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and the Arrow-2 systems. It was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and US’s Boeing and became operational in January 2017.