HomeNewsline

Israeli military successfully tests advanced missile defense system Arrow-3

Published time: 22 Jan, 2019 10:23 Edited time: 22 Jan, 2019 13:54
Get short URL

Israel has successfully tested an advanced missile defense system capable of defending against ballistic missile threats outside the atmosphere, the Defense Ministry said. Tuesday’s successful test of the Arrow-3 interceptor is “a major milestone” in Israel’s ability to defend itself “against current and future threats in the region,” according to the military. Arrow-3 is part of the multi-layered system Israel is developing to defend against both short- and mid-range rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon, as well as Iran’s long-range missiles, AP said. The system includes Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and the Arrow-2 systems. It was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and US’s Boeing and became operational in January 2017.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies