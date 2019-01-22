Merkel, Macron sign friendship treaty building on 1963 Elysee accord

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Aachen to sign a friendship treaty that recalls a historic pact the former enemies agreed in 1963. The new accord is being signed in the ancient western German city on Tuesday, exactly 56 years after the Elysee Treaty that’s considered a key moment in Franco-German relations. The two leaders want to boost cross-border cooperation along the countries’ 450km frontier, and also coordinate better on tackling international problems such as climate change and terrorism, AP reports.