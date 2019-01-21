Death toll from Mexico gasoline pipeline explosion rises to 89

The number of people killed in a gasoline pipeline explosion in central Mexico rose to 89, Health Minister Jorge Alcocer said on Monday. There were also 51 people injured, Alcocer told reporters. Friday’s pipeline blast happened after hundreds of people rushed to collect fuel from the leaking pipe. Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said on Sunday that the state oil firm, Pemex, did not close the valve at the leaking gasoline pipeline when first notified because it was not initially thought to be an “important” leak. Durazo said that Mexico’s military detected the leak about four hours before Pemex closed the valve, Reuters reports.