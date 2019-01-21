Over 100 security killed in Taliban attack on Afghan military training center – reports
HomeNewsline

EU slaps sanctions on chief of Russia’s military intelligence GRU over Skripal case

Published time: 21 Jan, 2019 13:45 Edited time: 21 Jan, 2019 13:49
Get short URL

The European Union has imposed sanctions on the head of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) Igor Kostyukov and his deputy Vladimir Alekseyev as part of a new regime of sanctions regarding chemical weapons over the Skripal poisoning case. The bloc also sanctioned two individuals, whom the UK earlier described as “GRU agents” allegedly responsible for an incident in Salisbury. The sanctions are part of the EU’s new round of restrictive measures against individuals thought to be responsible for the production and dissemination of chemical weapons, the EU Council said on Monday. Russia has denied British accusations and offered London its help in an investigation into the incident. The offer has been declined by the British authorities.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies