Russian prosecutors have responded to all queries from intl MH17 investigators – official

The Russian general prosecutor’s office says it has responded to all nine queries from international investigators over the crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which was shot down on July 17, 2014 over eastern Ukraine. Despite the refusal to include Russia in the international joint investigation team (JIT), it still worked all these years with the Netherlands and provided all the data it had, according to Deputy Prosecutor General Nikolay Vinnichenko. He also told RIA Novosti that the JIT “showed no interest” in the data “from Russian radars as well as files proving that the missile that hit Boeing belonged to Ukraine.” The official added that there was no evidence of any Russian nationals being involved in the crash.