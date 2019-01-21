Britain starts program to register EU citizens

Britain is rolling out a program to help register an estimated 3.5 million EU citizens living in the UK. The plan enters the test phase on Monday. EU nationals who want to stay must apply for settled status, and pay a charge of £65 ($83) for adults and £32.50 for children, AP reported. The authorities will “deliver a system that will make it easy and straightforward for EU citizens to obtain status,” Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes said. However, trust in the authorities is low, in part because of the recent Windrush scandal in which long-term UK residents from the Caribbean were deported or detained because they could not produce documents to prove their right to live in the country.