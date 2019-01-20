Rush hour blast hits Damascus area, appears to be ‘terrorist act’ – state media

A large explosion in what appears to be a “terrorist act” rocked morning rush hour traffic in the southern Damascus suburb of Qazaz on Sunday, Syria’s SANA news agency has said. There is no exact information on the potential casualties. Authorities said the attack targeted a military checkpoint in the area and that a second attack was prevented by security forces shortly afterwards. All roads leading to and from the scene have been closed. Such attacks have become a rare sight in the Syrian capital after government forces reclaimed the last rebel-held areas of the city in 2018.