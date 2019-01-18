EU countries could snub US-Mideast meeting in Poland over Iran concerns – report

EU countries appear ready to snub an international conference on the Middle East in Poland next month over concerns it is part of a US drive to ramp up pressure on Iran. EU diplomats on Friday raised questions about the real agenda of the February 13-14 conference. The event was organized at very short notice and Tehran does not appear to be invited. An EU official said the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, has other commitments and will not attend, AP reported. The issue has not yet been discussed formally among EU ministers. The EU has been battling to keep an international deal curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions since the US abandoned the pact last year.