Spain’s govt to improve conditions at migrant centers

Spain’s government will improve conditions at its eight migrant detention centers and build another center as authorities struggle to cope with a surge in arrivals by sea from North Africa, AP reported. Madrid intends to “ensure greater respect for people’s dignity and their rights,” Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Friday. The centers are supposed to house migrants who are in Spain illegally for up to 60 days, but that limit is often exceeded and conditions are reportedly cramped. Grande-Marlaska says the detainees aren’t convicted of any crimes and are awaiting deportation. Some centers have witnessed riots and mass escape attempts.