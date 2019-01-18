Ankara says Syrian govt forces shouldn’t be allowed in Manbij as US troops withdraw

Turkey on Friday said Syrian government forces should not be allowed in Manbij as US troops withdraw, as proposed by a US-backed Kurdish militia which is viewed as a terror group by Ankara. “The YPG’s efforts to stick the regime in Manbij must absolutely not be allowed,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said during a press conference in Ankara. Aksoy said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu would go to Washington for a meeting of the US-led coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) on February 6, AFP reported. One day before Cavusoglu’s visit, a Turkish delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal will go to the US for discussions on Syria.