Sweden’s parliament gives Soc Dem leader Lofven 2nd term in office

Sweden’s parliament voted on Friday to give Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven a second term in office, ending more than four months of deadlock after an inconclusive election. Lofven agreed a deal with the Center, Liberal and Green parties last week. The agreement brought together parties from the center-right and center-left in order to prevent the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats from having a voice in policy. The deal will see Lofven cut taxes and deregulate the labor and property rental market, a sharp shift to the right that is likely to alienate many of the Social Democrat’s traditional supporters, Reuters said. Lofven was supported by 115 law makers while 153 voted against him and 77 abstained. According to Swedish law, the nominee becomes PM as long as a majority of parliament does not vote against him or her.