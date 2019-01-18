German FM Maas says talk needed about reopening Brexit deal

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said there needs to be a discussion about reopening the draft deal for Britain’s planned exit from the EU, but only if all EU countries support the move. “In the end, it will be about the question whether to reopen the deal which needs the approval of all 27 member states, which means that everyone has to join in. This is what needs to be discussed now,” he told ZDF late on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, Maas said it was “hardly imaginable” that the Brexit withdrawal agreement would be reconsidered. Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers on Wednesday that for her, “it is clear that there cannot be any renegotiations,” Reuters reported, citing the participants.