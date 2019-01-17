Greek govt prepares massive print run on name deal with Macedonia

Greece’s government will print tens of thousands of copies of an agreement to normalize relations with Macedonia, to inform the public ahead of a parliamentary debate on ratifying the deal. The document will be distributed with Sunday newspapers so that “every last Greek” can read up on the agreement, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ office said on Thursday. Tsipras very narrowly won a confidence vote on Wednesday after his right-wing partner left the governing coalition to protest the agreement. Greeks are divided over the deal, under which Macedonia will be renamed North Macedonia and Greece will remove its objections to its neighbor joining NATO and the EU. A nationwide poll this week found 70 percent of respondents oppose the agreement, AP said. The poll gave a maximum 3.4 percent error margin.