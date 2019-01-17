Berlusconi runs for European Parliament with Forza Italia party

The three-time Italian premier, Silvio Berlusconi, is running for the European Parliament in the May elections. The 82-year-old announced his candidacy with his center-right Forza Italia party on Thursday in Sardinia, AP reports. He said he wants to “bring my voice to a Europe that should change, a Europe that has lost profound thinking about the world.” Berlusconi had been barred from running for public office for nearly five years due to a tax fraud conviction. Citing his good conduct, a court last year ruled that he could once again run. Forza Italia, which dominated Italian politics for a quarter of a century, is now polling in single digits behind the League and 5-Stars.