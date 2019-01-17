N. Korea’s top envoy for denuclearization talks boards flight in Beijing for Washington – report

North Korea’s top envoy involved in denuclearization talks with the US boarded a flight in Beijing for Washington on Thursday, according to a Yonhap report. US and South Korean media previously quoted unidentified sources as saying US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean official Kim Yong-chol were expected to meet in the US capital on Friday to discuss a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Pompeo had planned to meet his North Korean counterpart to discuss a second summit last November, but the meeting was postponed. Kim Yong-chol was last in Washington in June, when he delivered a letter from Kim Jong-un to Trump that opened the way for a meeting between the two leaders in Singapore on June 12, Reuters said.