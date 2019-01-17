Russian foreign intelligence chief accuses Britain of ‘destroying evidence’ in Skripal case

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin has said Britain is destroying evidence related to the Skripal case. “This is a dirty provocation by British authorities because it is clear that they constantly try to cover up traces of the crime that was committed and destroy evidence,” he said. “They started doing so the moment the incident took place. Not to mention the fact that they are keeping mum on where our citizens Yulia Skripal and her father [Sergei Skripal] are now. Why are they hiding [them]?” Naryshkin said. He was commenting on sanctions against two Russian nationals over their alleged role in the Skripal case. Naryshkin said late last year that the truth in the case can only be uncovered through a joint investigation by both Russia and the UK. He said that the British authorities have rejected all offers from Russia to help with the probe. The British investigation now looks like “a farce,” the SVR head believes.