US plans for nuclear containment of China, Russia based on double standards – Beijing
Published time: 17 Jan, 2019 08:23 Edited time: 17 Jan, 2019 09:12
The United States’ actions in the field of strategic weapons are based on double standards, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday. She was commenting on reports that Washington will put efforts for the nuclear containment of Russia and China into its new strategy of developing missile defense systems, TASS reports. The US is demanding that other countries reduce their research into arms development, but is continuing the development of their own weapons of mass destruction, she said.