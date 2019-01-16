Greek PM Tsipras survives no-confidence vote over Macedonia

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras narrowly won a no-confidence vote in the parliament. The 151-149 vote clears the path for Athens to ratify the agreement with Skopje, resolving the 26-year dispute by renaming Greece’s neighbor Northern Macedonia. The deal has been met with widespread opposition on both countries, with Macedonians overwhelmingly boycotting the referendum on it and Tsipras’s coalition partner Panos Kammenos resigning in protest.