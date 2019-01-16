Russian, German foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine, Syria in Moscow on Friday

Russian and German foreign ministers are scheduled to hold talks in Moscow on Friday, TASS quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Wednesday. Sergey Lavrov told an annual news conference in Moscow earlier in the day that the talks with Heiko Maas would focus on Ukraine and Syria. Maas had said earlier that he was planning to discuss the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) and Russia’s economic reforms with his Russian counterpart. A previous meeting of the ministers took place on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan in December.