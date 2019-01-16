UNSC approves 75 truce monitors for Yemen’s Hodeidah

The United Nations Security Council unanimously approved on Wednesday the deployment of up to 75 observers to Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah for six months. They will monitor a ceasefire and redeployment of forces by the warring parties in the country’s conflict, Reuters said. After a week of UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden last month, the Houthi group and Saudi-backed Yemen government foes reached the deal on Hodeidah. The city is the entry point for most of Yemen’s commercial goods and aid supplies, and a lifeline for millions of Yemenis on the verge of starvation.