Paris to accelerate preparations for no-deal Brexit – French presidential source

France is speeding up preparations for a “no deal” Brexit after the British Parliament overwhelmingly rejected the agreement on the table, according to a French presidential source. “The prime minister will meet tomorrow with the key ministers concerned to take stock of the preparations and accelerate them,” the source said on Wednesday. Ministers had already scheduled a meeting to decide on France’s response to the result of the British parliamentary vote, AFP reported. President Emmanuel Macron said the previous day that the EU has “reached the maximum” of what it can offer the UK.