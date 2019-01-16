Seoul seizes N. Korean paintings due to UN sanctions

Seoul has said it has stopped businessmen from bringing in North Korean paintings in a potential violation of UN sanctions. The Korea Customs Service said on Wednesday it has nine North Korean paintings that some businessmen had tried to bring in after their trip to Pyongyang last November. Those paintings were reportedly purchased from a North Korean art studio under UN sanctions. The businessmen didn’t have required government permissions to take in North Korean products, local media say. Observers say similar incidents could occur frequently as South Korea’s liberal government is pushing for deeper exchanges with North Korea, AP reports.