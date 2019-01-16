Putin, Erdogan to discuss implementation of agreements on Idlib, Syria – Lavrov

The implementation of agreements on Syria’s Idlib will be the main topic of discussion at an upcoming meeting between the Russian and Turkish presidents, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday. Moscow is quite interested in this, he said, stressing that the agreements “do not involve the provision of freedom to terrorists.” They are continuing to attack the Syrian Army’s positions, civilian facilities, and Russia’s Khmeimim Airbase from areas including the demilitarized zone, TASS quoted Lavrov as saying. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he plans to meet with Vladimir Putin on January 23, when he will discuss cooperation in light of US troop withdrawal from Syria, the Turkish president’s spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said. He reiterated that “the aims of Turkey in Idlib remain the same.” According to Kalin, “our task is to ensure the safety of people and property of the local population.” Islamist fighters have recently tightened their control over Idlib.