Kurds in Syria reject ‘security zone’ under Turkish control

Syria’s Kurds have rejected a US proposal for a “security zone” under Turkish control along the Syrian side of the two countries’ border. The Kurds would accept the deployment of UN forces along the separation line between Kurdish fighters and Turkish troops to ward off a threatened offensive, senior political leader Aldar Khalil told AFP on Wednesday. “Other choices are unacceptable as they infringe on the sovereignty of Syria and the sovereignty of our autonomous region,” Khalil said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the range of the planned 20-mile (32km) safe zone in Syria may be extended further.