Broadway star Carol Channing dies aged 97

Broadway star Carol Channing has died at the age of 97 of natural causes, the BBC reports. The actress and singer was best known for starring in the musicals Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Hello Dolly. The daughter of newspaper editor George Channing and his wife Adelaide, Channing was born in January 1921 and grew up in Seattle, Washington. She made her on-stage debut in Never Take No for an Answer in 1941. The actress received a lifetime achievement award at the Tony’s in 1995 after a Broadway career of over 40 years.