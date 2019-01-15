Turkey’s Erdogan says planned 20-mile safe zone in Syria may be extended further

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he viewed a planned 20-mile (32km) safe zone in Syria positively and added that its range may be extended further. Erdogan said earlier that he had discussed a safe zone which Turkey would set up in Syria during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported. Monday’s call between the two leaders came after Trump threatened Turkey with economic devastation if Turkish forces attacked the Kurdish YPG militia. Speaking to reporters in parliament, Erdogan also said he would most likely meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 23.