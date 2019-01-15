Israel’s new military chief Kochavi takes office at Tel Aviv ceremony

Israel’s new military chief, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, has taken office at a ceremony in Tel Aviv. Kochavi, 54, was promoted from major-general during the ceremony at the military headquarters, becoming the country’s 22nd military chief, AP reports. He replaces Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, who is retiring after 40 years of service. Army chiefs in Israel usually serve up to four years. Kochavi previously served as commander of military intelligence, chief of northern command and most recently as Eisenkot’s deputy chief of staff. He also commanded the Gaza division during Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.