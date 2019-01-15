Jordan to host UN-sponsored meeting on prisoner swap between Yemen govt, Houthis

Jordan agreed on Tuesday to a UN request to host a meeting between the Yemeni government and the Houthis to discuss a prisoner swap deal, the Foreign Ministry in Amman said. The agreement would allow thousands of families to be reunited. It is not clear when the meeting would take place. The parties of the conflict are expected to discuss implementing the deal agreed in UN peace talks last month, in Sweden, between the Houthi movement and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. The two sides exchanged lists of some 15,000 prisoners for a swap agreed at the start of the Sweden talks.