Merkel has offered no concessions to May on Brexit – Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has offered no concessions to British Prime Minister Theresa May on Brexit, a government spokesman in Berlin said on Tuesday, categorically denying a report in Britain’s Sun newspaper. “The German chancellor has given no assurances beyond those that were discussed by the European Council in December” and what is set out in the EU letter, said the spokesman, according to Reuters. The letter was written by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk.