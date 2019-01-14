Macedonia parliament’s decision to rename country doesn’t reflect will of people – Moscow

The decision of the Macedonian Parliament, which voted to rename the country, has been imposed from the outside and does not reflect the will of the people, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Moscow sees in this move the continuing process of artificial changing the state name “to forcefully draw Skopje into NATO.” According to the commentary, the position of the head of the Republic of Macedonia and the opinion of the majority of its population who reject the name deal with Greece are being ignored. The ministry also cited opposition to the deal in Greece and reiterated Russia’s call for a stable solution to be found without external pressure and imposition of terms and conditions, based on a broad public support and within legal framework. This issue must be considered by the UN Security Council, the ministry said.