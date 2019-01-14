Turkey doing ‘what is required’ to maintain peace in Idlib, Syria as Islamists tighten control

Ankara is doing what is required to maintain peace and prevent violations in Syria’s northern Idlib, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlet Cavusoglu said on Monday. Islamist fighters have tightened their control over the area, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria, following more than a week of fighting with Turkey-backed Syrian rebels, Reuters reports. Cavusoglu also said in Ankara that if Idlib becomes a “nest of terrorism,” it is the Syrian government’s fault for bussing in terrorists from places as far as Daraa in the south.