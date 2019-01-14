Qatar has no plans to re-open embassy in Syria – FM

Qatar’s foreign minister said on Monday that he saw no need to re-open an embassy in Damascus. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also sees no encouraging signs for a normalization of ties with the Syrian government. Qatar still objects to Arab league membership for Syria. Damascus’s membership of the Arab League was suspended in 2011. Some Arab states, including those that once backed rebels against President Bashar Assad, are seeking to reconcile with him after decisive gains by his forces in the war, Reuters said.