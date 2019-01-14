1 dead, several feared trapped after gas blast partially destroys residential building in Russia
Published time: 14 Jan, 2019 05:12
At least one person has been killed and eight others injured following a gas explosion at a nine-story building in the town of Shakhty in Russia’s Rostov Region, according to the local Emergencies Ministry. It is feared that up to seven people are trapped in the building. Four apartments on the eighth and ninth floor were partially destroyed in the explosion. Emergency workers have evacuated 140 people from the damaged building. Search and rescue work is ongoing.