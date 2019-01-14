Indonesian authorities locate cockpit voice recorder of crashed Lion Air flight

Indonesia has located the black box of a Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea last October. "It's been found, but we have not received information of the location yet," Haryo Satmiko, deputy chief of Indonesia's transport safety committee (KNKT) confirmed. After months of searching for the cockpit voice recorder, authorities hope that their discovery will shed light on the cause of the crash that killed the 189 people on board. The brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta.