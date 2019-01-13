5.4 quake hits near Anchorage, Alaska

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck some 14 kilometers north-west of Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday, the US Geological Survey reported. The quake was some 33 kilometers deep, with the nearest settlement, Point MacKenzie, located just 11 kilometers (seven miles) away. While there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties, many took to Twitter to describe a strong tremor they'd felt early in the morning. It comes months after a powerful 7-magnitude quake hit near Anchorage, causing damage to roads and communication networks.