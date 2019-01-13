21 killed as coal-mine roof collapses in China

A total of 21 people died when a coal-mine roof collapsed in northern China on Saturday, according to local media. There were 87 miners underground at the time of the incident, 66 of whom were rescued, local authorities report. The mine is located in the Shaanxi province in the heart of the country’s coalmining belt. Officials will carry out inspections at nearby facilities following the collapse, the Xinhua News Agency reported. The Chinese coal industry is infamous for being among the deadliest in the world. According to the country’s coal mine safety administration, 375 coal-mine-related deaths were reported in 2017, which represented a 28.7-percent decrease from the previous year.