Huawei sacks employee arrested on spying charges in Poland

Chinese telecoms equipment producer Huawei has fired a high-ranking employee who has been arrested on spying allegations in Poland. Wang Weijing, the company's sales director in Poland, was detained of Friday along with a former Polish security official. Huawei, the world’s largest producer of telecoms equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West after the US claimed its hardware could be used by Beijing for spying. A Polish security services spokesman told Reuters earlier the allegations were related to individual actions by Wang and were not linked directly to the company.