Cargo train carrying coal derails on Trans-Siberian railway

A large cargo train carrying coal has derailed in eastern Siberia, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, which reported that 29 cars derailed, damaging 300 meters of rails. No one was injured in the incident. Passenger services in both directions of the Trans-Siberian railway and two trains bound for Moscow and Vladivostok have been delayed. The Trans-Siberian is the longest railway line in the world, running from Moscow to Russia’s Far East. Trips along the 9,289-kilometer (5,772-mile) line have become a major tourist attraction both for Russians and foreigners.