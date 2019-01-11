US to host Iran-focused global summit in Poland in February

The United States plans to jointly host a global summit focused on the Middle East, particularly Iran, in Poland next month, the US State Department said on Friday. The gathering will take place in Warsaw on February 13-14. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News in an interview to air on Friday that the meeting would “focus on Middle East stability and peace and freedom and security here in this region, and that includes an important element of making sure that Iran is not a destabilizing influence.” Pompeo said the meeting would bring together dozens of countries from around the world, Reuters reported. US President Donald Trump’s top diplomat is visiting a number of Middle Eastern countries this week.