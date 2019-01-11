Sweden’s Center, Liberal parties back Social Democrat leader Lofven for 2nd PM term

Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven took a big step toward a second term as Sweden’s prime minister on Friday after agreeing a deal with the center-right Center and Liberal parties. The deal includes tax cuts and reform of the labor market, Reuters reported. Politics has been deadlocked since a September election resulted in a hung parliament and complicated by a promise from all parties not to work with the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats. A deal with Lofven – and the Green Party – could still be blocked by the executive body of any of the four parties involved.