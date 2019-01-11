Palestinian woman killed, at least 14 others wounded by Israeli gunfire at Gaza protests – report

A Palestinian woman was killed and at least 14 other people were wounded by Israeli gunfire on Friday, Haaretz has reported. The shooting happened during protests at the fence separating the Gaza Strip from Israel. Ashraf al-Kidra, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry in the enclave, told AFP that the woman, who was not identified, was shot in the head, east of Gaza City. According to Kidra, 25 Palestinians were wounded by the Israeli military. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not immediately commented on the statements, saying, however, that around 12,000 Palestinians had gathered in multiple sites along the border. Rioters burned tires and hurled blocks, explosive devices and grenades towards Israeli troops and at the Gaza Strip security fence, an IDF spokesperson said. The Haaretz report said that an Egyptian intelligence delegation met with a Hamas political chief and Palestinian Authority officials in an effort to prevent further violence.