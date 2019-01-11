EU’s army chiefs work to boost bloc’s military capabilities – official

The European Union’s top military official has said work is continuing with EU army chiefs to come up with proposals aimed at enhancing the bloc’s military capabilities. EU Military Committee Chairman Claudio Graziano said there’s “a lot of expectation” about what the EU can do in defense matters. He says projects like military mobility can connect the far reaches of Europe, to counter common threats, AP reports. Graziano was speaking on Friday after talks with Cyprus’ National Guard Chief Ilias Leontaris in Nicosia. Graziano acknowledged the challenges the east Mediterranean island nation faces with migrant inflows. Leontaris said strengthened cooperation is essential because remnants of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) may take advantage of the migration crisis to infiltrate terrorists into Europe.