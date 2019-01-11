China ‘concerned’ over Huawei employee arrest in Poland ‘for spying’

Beijing said on Friday it was “greatly concerned” over reports that a Chinese Huawei employee had been arrested in Poland on allegations of spying. Warsaw has arrested a Chinese citizen and a Polish national involved in cyber business, Polish media reported on Friday. The reports come amid growing controversy in Western nations over the Chinese telecoms equipment maker. China’s Foreign Ministry urged the “relevant country” to ensure the legitimate rights of individual involved and to handle the case “justly” and in accordance with law, Reuters said.