Romania’s political infighting won’t hamper its EU presidency – FM

Political divisions will not impede Romania’s six-month presidency of the European Union, the country’s foreign minister said on Thursday. In its first stint at the helm of the EU, Romania faces Brexit, due to happen in March, European Parliament elections in May and tough talks on the next long-term EU budget. The second-poorest EU country, which joined in 2007, is politically divided ahead of the European elections and its own presidential polls towards the end of the year. It is also under EU scrutiny over corruption and concerns about the rule of law. “The government of Romania… will do its best to have a successful presidency,” Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said ahead of a ceremony marking the start of the presidency later on Thursday. “It is a country project for Romania after 10 years of participation in the EU,” Reuters quoted Melescanu as saying.