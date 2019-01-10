Poland’s ruling party signals caution over alliance with Italy’s Salvini

Members of Poland’s ruling party are signaling some reservations about forming an alliance with the anti-migrant Italian League party. The head of the League, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, was in Warsaw on Wednesday trying to forge an alliance with Poland’s ruling populists before European Parliament elections in May, AP reports. After a meeting with the ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Salvini expressed hopes an “Italian-Polish axis” would replace the current “French-German axis.” However, Polish authorities said on Thursday no agreement had been reached. Lawmaker Witold Waszczykowski said “the only arrangements that have been made concern further meetings… but there are no arrangements for a deal, a creation of alliances or common clubs in the European Parliament.”