Afghanistan’s security advisor visits China amid push for ‘long-term stability’

Afghanistan’s national security advisor visited Beijing on Thursday as part of a push by Kabul for help in ending its 17-year-old war with the Taliban. Hamdullah Mohib met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, telling him Afghanistan is seeking to “bring some long-term stability to our region,” AP reports. China and Afghanistan share a narrow border and have cooperated on frontier security. China is also a close ally of Pakistan, accused by Afghanistan and the US of providing safe havens for the Taliban and other groups opposing the government in Kabul. On Wednesday, the Afghan president’s special peace envoy, Mohammad Omer Daudzai, expressed hope that the war that has cost the US about $1 trillion will end in 2019.