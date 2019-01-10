Catholic church in DR Congo disputes presidential election outcome

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Catholic Church has said that election results tallied by its observers do not match official results announced by the election commission (CENI) on Thursday. Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi was declared winner by CENI in a surprise win as President Joseph Kabila steps down. The Church said its vote count showed a different winner but did not specify which candidate, Reuters reports. CENI announced around 0200 GMT that opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, 55, had won the December 30 vote, edging out another opposition candidate, businessman Martin Fayulu. Fayulu called the results an “electoral coup” engineered by outgoing President Joseph Kabila to deny him the presidency. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Tshisekedi’s victory contrasted with observations in the field.