US sanctions ‘fully illegal,’ Iran won’t comply with them – oil minister

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Thursday that US sanctions against his country were “fully illegal,” adding that Tehran would not comply with them. “We believe that we should not comply with the illegal sanctions against Iran,” Zanganeh told a news conference in Baghdad with his Iraqi counterpart, Thamer al-Ghadhban. Zanganeh also said Iran would not discuss the volume or destination of its oil exports while it remained under US sanctions. Ghadhban, who also said the discussions had touched on energy issues, added that Iraq had not yet reached an agreement with Iran to develop joint oilfields.